Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WSR

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

NYSE WSR opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.97 million, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $37.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.