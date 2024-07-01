Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares to Split on Tuesday, July 9th

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report)’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

NYSE WSM opened at $282.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $120.74 and a fifty-two week high of $348.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.13.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $1.29. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.13.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,747 shares of company stock valued at $17,403,752 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

