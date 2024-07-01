WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,177. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

