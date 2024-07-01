WJ Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WJ Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $547.23. 5,968,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $529.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

