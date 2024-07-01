WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,970,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 15,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
WW International Price Performance
NASDAQ WW opened at $1.17 on Monday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $92.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71.
WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WW International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on WW shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.09.
About WW International
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.
