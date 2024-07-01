WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Down 18.1% in June

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,970,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 15,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

WW International Price Performance

NASDAQ WW opened at $1.17 on Monday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $92.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.71.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $206.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WW International will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in WW International by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 252,267 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WW International during the 4th quarter worth about $993,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WW International by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on WW shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WW International from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on WW International from $3.00 to $2.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.09.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

See Also

