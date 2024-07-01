Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
Shares of XEL opened at $53.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.5475 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.
Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.
