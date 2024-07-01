YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,523,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 3,131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,047.8 days.

OTCMKTS YASKF opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $38.77.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

