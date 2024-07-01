YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,523,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 3,131,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,047.8 days.
YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance
OTCMKTS YASKF opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $38.77.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than YASKAWA Electric
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Upwork Stock’s Outlook: Numbers Solid Despite Gen-AI Challenges
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.