Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO) Short Interest Up 30.0% in June

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZIONO opened at $25.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.62. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $27.67.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6417 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

