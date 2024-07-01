Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Trading 2.3% Higher

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.26 and last traded at $196.70. Approximately 966,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,255,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zscaler from $214.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.89 and a 200-day moving average of $202.62.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,217,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

