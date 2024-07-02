10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen downgraded 10x Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $18.59 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Articles

