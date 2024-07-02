11,215 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Bought by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for 1.1% of CAP Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPGP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.55. 179,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,102. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $107.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.01. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

