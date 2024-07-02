1,236 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Purchased by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total value of $2,682,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,503,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,382,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.49. The company had a trading volume of 261,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,153. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 201.27 and a beta of 0.73. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $251.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson started coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

About Duolingo

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.