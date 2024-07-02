1,628 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Bought by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 675.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 699,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after buying an additional 609,238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,238 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,237,000. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,744,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.73. 501,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,120. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $90.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.4205 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

