19,423 Shares in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Purchased by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 346,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 168,426 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after buying an additional 124,204 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 120,132 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 887,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Armada Hoffler Properties news, insider Eric E. Apperson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $463,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,867 shares in the company, valued at $624,318.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 485,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,755. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $979.24 million, a PE ratio of 122.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 9.54 and a quick ratio of 9.54.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $61.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 911.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on AHH

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.