292 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $1,122,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $2,119,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI traded up $19.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $831.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,306,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,652. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $834.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $752.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

