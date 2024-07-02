32,097 Shares in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Purchased by Deepwater Asset Management LLC

Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Ciena makes up approximately 0.6% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 399,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,421. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $186,636.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,252,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $63,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,942 shares of company stock valued at $798,831. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CIEN shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James downgraded Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

