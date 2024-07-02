3,346 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Acquired by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 38,925 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 137,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 458,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 32,696 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $64.52. The company had a trading volume of 247,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,065. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

