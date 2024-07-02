424,860 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Bought by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 424,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $198,000.

Shares of FPE remained flat at $17.36 during trading hours on Tuesday. 489,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,251. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.15. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

