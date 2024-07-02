54,812 Shares in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG) Purchased by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 2.07% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDG stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.27. 10,764 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.32.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

