55,960 Shares in The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Bought by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Oncology Institute at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the third quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the fourth quarter valued at $1,427,000. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 43,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

Oncology Institute Profile

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.17 million. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 20.28% and a negative return on equity of 109.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

