7,753 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by Iams Wealth Management LLC

Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,409.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,268 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 833,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after acquiring an additional 688,304 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,842,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.72. 843,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,960. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.