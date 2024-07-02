AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Up 7.2% in June

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 872,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $363,386.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,800.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $363,386.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,755,747. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter worth about $25,794,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 889.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 351,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,511,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in AAR in the third quarter worth approximately $11,029,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth approximately $6,073,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.05. The stock had a trading volume of 162,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,055. AAR has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $73.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

