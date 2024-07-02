AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Short Interest Update

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,250,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 16,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 193,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,265,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 44.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $4.40 on Tuesday, hitting $165.97. 5,964,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,672,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.74. AbbVie has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

