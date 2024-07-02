Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Achilles Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of ACHL opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $1.76.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. As a group, research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHL. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Achilles Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.
