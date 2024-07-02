ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 20.2% in June

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.
