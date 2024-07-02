ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Short Interest Down 20.2% in June

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $9.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.38.

Get ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios alerts:

About ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

(Get Free Report)

See Also

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

Receive News & Ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.