Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 263,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AYI traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.74. 264,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,605. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.43. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $155.34 and a 52-week high of $272.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $248.91 per share, with a total value of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,782. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acuity Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,149,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $235,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 820,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,667,000 after buying an additional 89,192 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $128,035,000 after buying an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,686,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,613,000 after acquiring an additional 35,456 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

