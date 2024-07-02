Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 68,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,586,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, BTIG Research cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

