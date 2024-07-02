Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.25.

ADUS opened at $116.16 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $25,200.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,500.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

