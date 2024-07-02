Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 241,903 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,474 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,970,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock valued at $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.84 on Tuesday, hitting $567.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,646. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.90 and a 200 day moving average of $534.09. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

