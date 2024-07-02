Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

AVK stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. 100,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,081. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

