Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1172 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Advent Convertible and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
AVK stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. 100,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,081. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Advent Convertible and Income Fund
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.