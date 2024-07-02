Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Paradigm Capital increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$18.38.

Aecon Group stock traded down C$2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$14.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,193,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.48. The company has a market cap of C$887.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

