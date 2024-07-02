Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Short Interest Update

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 921,900 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Afya Stock Down 0.8 %

Afya stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. 42,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Afya has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Afya had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Afya will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Afya

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFYA. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,467,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Afya by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Afya by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Afya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Afya by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 10,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Afya from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

