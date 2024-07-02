Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Holdings Lifted by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.34. 3,525,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.24 and a twelve month high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,745,482.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,858.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,745,482.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,858.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.97, for a total transaction of $89,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 209,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 424,322 shares of company stock worth $62,720,612 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

