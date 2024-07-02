AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at ATB Capital

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AKITA Drilling Stock Up 1.5 %

AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

