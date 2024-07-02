AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) PT Lowered to C$3.25 at ATB Capital

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Free Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
AKITA Drilling Stock Up 1.5 %
AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51.03 million, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. AKITA Drilling has a 1-year low of C$1.22 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24.
About AKITA Drilling
