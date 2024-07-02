Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Akso Health Group Trading Down 7.6 %
AHG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 5,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,878. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Akso Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.90.
