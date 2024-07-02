Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Update

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Akso Health Group Trading Down 7.6 %

AHG stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 5,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,878. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Akso Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Get Akso Health Group alerts:

About Akso Health Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

Receive News & Ratings for Akso Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akso Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.