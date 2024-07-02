Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.53

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.34, with a volume of 199518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Alerian MLP ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,522,000 after buying an additional 380,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 188,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

