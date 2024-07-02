AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans $0.03 Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFBGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0327 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE AFB remained flat at $11.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. 79,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,977. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.82.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,096.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,928,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,978,586.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 141,144 shares of company stock worth $1,541,501.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

