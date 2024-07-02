Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,948,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,651,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,351,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,854,000 after buying an additional 941,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 490.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 640,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after acquiring an additional 532,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DBRG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. 37,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.00. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.76 million. Equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.58%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

