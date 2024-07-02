Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 24,785 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 96.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,452,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,809,000 after acquiring an additional 168,125 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 607,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after acquiring an additional 214,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PCVX stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 56,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,383. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.12.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $490,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,252.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,048,133. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

