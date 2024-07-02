Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of LSCC stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 311,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,733. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.