Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.43% of Consolidated Water worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CWCO. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Water stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,520. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $38.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01.

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $67,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,524,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.87% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

