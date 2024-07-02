Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $1,122,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,881,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,510,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Genpact by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 218,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 241,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 115,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.57.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. Analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on G. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

