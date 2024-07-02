Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.12% of McGrath RentCorp worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 30,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,679,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,329,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,460,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,846. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $88.63 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

