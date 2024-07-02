Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 3,906 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.80% of Johnson Outdoors worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth $239,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 35.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOUT stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.71. 3,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,755. The stock has a market cap of $347.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $62.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.94.

Johnson Outdoors ( NASDAQ:JOUT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 280.85%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

