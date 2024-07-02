Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 99 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.25. 68,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,330. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $146.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

