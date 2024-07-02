Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Axonics worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axonics by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axonics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Axonics Price Performance

Axonics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.32. 19,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,000. Axonics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axonics

(Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.