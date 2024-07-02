Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) & Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Financial Review

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) and Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Ally Financial has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Star Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ally Financial and Five Star Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ally Financial 3 7 8 0 2.28 Five Star Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Ally Financial presently has a consensus target price of $41.18, suggesting a potential upside of 4.88%. Five Star Bancorp has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.45%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Five Star Bancorp is more favorable than Ally Financial.

This table compares Ally Financial and Five Star Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ally Financial 10.59% 8.35% 0.48% Five Star Bancorp 23.84% 16.12% 1.29%

Dividends

Ally Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Ally Financial pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Five Star Bancorp pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Five Star Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ally Financial and Five Star Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ally Financial $8.92 billion 1.34 $1.02 billion $2.45 16.02 Five Star Bancorp $181.89 million 2.79 $47.73 million $2.63 9.05

Ally Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. Five Star Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ally Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Ally Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ally Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Five Star Bancorp beats Ally Financial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc., a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers automotive financing services, including providing retail installment sales contracts, loans and operating leases, term loans to dealers, financing dealer floorplans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, and fleet financing. It also provides financing services to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services. The Insurance Operations segment offers consumer finance protection and insurance products through the automotive dealer channel, and commercial insurance products directly to dealers. This segment provides vehicle service and maintenance contract, and guaranteed asset protection products; and underwrites commercial insurance coverages, which primarily insure dealers' vehicle inventory. The Mortgage Finance Operations segment manages consumer mortgage loan portfolio that includes bulk purchases of jumbo and low-to-moderate income mortgage loans originated by third parties, as well as direct-to-consumer mortgage offerings. The Corporate Finance Operations segment provides senior secured leveraged cash flow and asset-based loans to middle market companies; leveraged loans; and commercial real estate product to serve companies in the nursing facilities, senior housing, and medical office buildings. It also offers commercial banking products and services. In addition, it provides securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as GMAC Inc. and changed its name to Ally Financial Inc. in May 2010. Ally Financial Inc. was founded in 1919 and is based in Detroit, Michigan.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers loan products, including commercial and residential real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land loans; farmland loans; commercial and residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans, as well as operating lines of credit. In addition, it provides debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

