Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $181.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOOG. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $184.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.84. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $115.83 and a twelve month high of $187.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,344 shares of company stock worth $23,920,676 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

