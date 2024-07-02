Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE) Short Interest Update

Alternus Clean Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 374,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Alternus Clean Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALCE. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Alternus Clean Energy during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alternus Clean Energy during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alternus Clean Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

Get Alternus Clean Energy alerts:

Alternus Clean Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Alternus Clean Energy stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,027. Alternus Clean Energy has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Alternus Clean Energy Company Profile

Alternus Clean Energy ( NASDAQ:ALCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alternus Clean Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alternus Clean Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.