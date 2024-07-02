Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Trading Down 4.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $2.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Altice USA traded as low as $1.95 and last traded at $1.95. 1,604,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,428,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ATUS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after buying an additional 109,370 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,767,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,590,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,240,000 after buying an additional 823,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $901.52 million, a P/E ratio of 195.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

